NJ has had more than 130 reported UFO sightings since Jan. 2016
More than 120 sightings of unidentified flying objects were reported in 2016 throughout New Jersey, according to the National UFO Reporting Center. In 2017, there's been more reported UFO sightings than there have been weeks.
