Man masturbating in bushes - NJ town gripped by rash of lewdness incidents

Thursday Feb 23

Police on Thursday issued an alert after three women spotted a man masturbating in the bushes of Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive about 4:43 p.m. It's at least the fifth incident in recent months involving lewd exhibitionists in this township and in neighboring Medford. Thursday's report prompted major police response to the neighborhood, including a K-9 tracking team, which was unable to find the creep.

