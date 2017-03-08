Deli boss arrested twice on sexual contact charges, cops say
MEDFORD TWP. -- A Camden County man is facing criminal restraint and sexual contact charges as a result of allegations made by employees of a deli along Route 70, township police said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|Tue
|Lmfao
|105
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|respect the walmart cashiers! (Aug '09)
|Feb 20
|MiXina
|53
|Great Newly Renovated Building
|Feb 10
|jmllr16
|1
|Closter police department to be evaluated (Feb '10)
|Feb 10
|PattyValentine
|19
|Immigration Fraud Scheme Used Cuban Adjustment Act (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Melow
|2
|Medford Man Accused of Molesting Girls (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Ground hog
|23
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC