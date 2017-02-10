100+ dirt-filled trucks a day will ro...

100+ dirt-filled trucks a day will roll into Phillipsburg. Here's why

Tuesday Feb 14

Between 100 and 200 trucks a day will be bringing soil needed for the massive warehouse development in Commerce Park , according to the mayor. The traffic will be closely monitored, and won't be allowed between 6 and 8:30 a.m. when children are on their way to school, Mayor Stephen Ellis recently announced on Facebook.

