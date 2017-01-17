School alerted after concern man chasing kids might be lewdness suspect
EVESHAM TWP . -- Evesham Police Lt. Joseph Friel said some residents are justifiably on edge after reports both here and in Medford of at least one naked man exposing himself to people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Fraud Scheme Used Cuban Adjustment Act (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Melow
|2
|Medford Man Accused of Molesting Girls (May '11)
|Jan 7
|Ground hog
|23
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|Jan 1
|Bsmith1072
|103
|Are all of you or just Kellyanne Conway fascists?
|Dec '16
|DuhWhat
|2
|shawnee high school has more drugs in it than i... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|walkerth13
|48
|Corruption in Local Law Enforcement & in the Bu... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Violated14
|19
|matthew justin bonchi
|Sep '16
|mayz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC