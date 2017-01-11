Police: Naked man who chased teen girls linked to earlier lewdness incident
Police believe a hairy naked man who chased two girls in Evesham Township last week is the same person who exposed himself to a woman in neighboring Medford earlier in December. Medford Township Police Department said the December 21 incident was not reported until December 31 at 1:46 p.m., a day after two Evesham girls were reportedly chased by a 'chubby' naked man.
