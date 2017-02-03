NJ school locked down after kids chased into woods
This Burlington County community remains on edge following a series of recent reports of men walking about in various states of undress. On Wednesday, the township's Richard L. Rice Elementary School was ordered to shelter in place after police received a report of a man chasing a group of children into the woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|respect the walmart cashiers! (Aug '09)
|Jan 19
|zoeis
|52
|Immigration Fraud Scheme Used Cuban Adjustment Act (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|Melow
|2
|Medford Man Accused of Molesting Girls (May '11)
|Jan 7
|Ground hog
|23
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Bsmith1072
|103
|Are all of you or just Kellyanne Conway fascists?
|Dec '16
|DuhWhat
|2
|shawnee high school has more drugs in it than i... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|walkerth13
|48
|Corruption in Local Law Enforcement & in the Bu... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Violated14
|19
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC