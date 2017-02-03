NJ school locked down after kids chas...

NJ school locked down after kids chased into woods

Wednesday Jan 11

This Burlington County community remains on edge following a series of recent reports of men walking about in various states of undress. On Wednesday, the township's Richard L. Rice Elementary School was ordered to shelter in place after police received a report of a man chasing a group of children into the woods.

Medford, NJ

