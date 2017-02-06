NJ driver didn't clear snow from car, gets ticket a day later
The first snowfall of 2017 ended up costing a driver in Burlington County more than he or she expected after receiving a ticket the day after a cop saw the car driving with snow still on it. It has been more than six years since New Jersey passed a law requiring ice and snow be removed from cars in order to maintain the safety of other drivers.
