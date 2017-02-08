Authorities search for college studen...

Authorities search for college student missing from UNH

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police say 18-year-old Allie McGrory of Medford, New Jersey was last seen Tuesday night, when she may have left the West Haven campus to a see a movie. McGrory, a member of the school's softball team, missed the first day of classes on Wednesday and her team's practice.

