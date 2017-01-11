Another perv strikes in same NJ town - and this one's not 'chubby'
Police on Wednesday said a Woodlake Drive woman reported seeing a stranger standing on her patio, looking into her home while he exposed his genitals. The incident, reported at 5:48 p.m. - comes a week after two teenage girls reported being chased up Westerly Drive by a naked man who got out of his Jeep.
