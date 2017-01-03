Where are the most expensive places to live in Burlington County?
The recession was tough on New Jersey, and the recently released five-year census data shows that incomes and home values across the state have been slow to rebound. But Burlington County, where home values and incomes were never sky-high, seems to have come out better than many counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|Jan 1
|Bsmith1072
|103
|Are all of you or just Kellyanne Conway fascists?
|Dec 18
|DuhWhat
|2
|shawnee high school has more drugs in it than i... (Nov '08)
|Dec 13
|walkerth13
|48
|Corruption in Local Law Enforcement & in the Bu... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Violated14
|19
|Medford Man Accused of Molesting Girls (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Upset
|22
|matthew justin bonchi
|Sep '16
|mayz
|2
|looking for (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Kissimmee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC