Slain 'Voice' singer Christina Grimmie's family sues concert promoter and venue

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Philly.com

Bud and Tina Grimmie talk about their daughter during memorial service for Christina Grimmie, at Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, N.J. on June 17, 2016. The family of rising pop star Christina Grimmie has filed a wrongful death suit against a concert promoter, security company and the Orlando theater where she was gunned down, alleging that they failed to take adequate security measures to ensure her safety.

