Pharmacist admits role in conspiracy ...

Pharmacist admits role in conspiracy to distribute oxycodone

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A pharmacist has admitted his role in what authorities say was a long-running conspiracy to illegally distribute and dispense large quantities of oxycodone and other drugs from two pharmacies in a New Jersey town. Federal prosecutors say David Goldfield recently pleaded guilty to six counts in an indictment charging him with conspiracy and illegal distribution and dispensing of drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06) Jan 1 Bsmith1072 103
Are all of you or just Kellyanne Conway fascists? Dec 18 DuhWhat 2
shawnee high school has more drugs in it than i... (Nov '08) Dec 13 walkerth13 48
Corruption in Local Law Enforcement & in the Bu... (Jan '13) Nov '16 Violated14 19
Medford Man Accused of Molesting Girls (May '11) Oct '16 Upset 22
matthew justin bonchi Sep '16 mayz 2
looking for (Jun '16) Jun '16 Kissimmee 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Medford, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC