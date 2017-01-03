Pharmacist admits role in conspiracy to distribute oxycodone
A pharmacist has admitted his role in what authorities say was a long-running conspiracy to illegally distribute and dispense large quantities of oxycodone and other drugs from two pharmacies in a New Jersey town. Federal prosecutors say David Goldfield recently pleaded guilty to six counts in an indictment charging him with conspiracy and illegal distribution and dispensing of drugs.
