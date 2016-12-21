Pharmacist admits his role in illegal drug operation in South Jersey2 minutes ago
A Burlington County pharmacist admitted in federal court Thursday that he was part of a long-running drug operation to illegally distribute large quantities of oxycodone and other drugs from two Medford pharmacies, the U.S. Attorney's Office has announced. David Goldfield, 58, of Medford Lakes, pleaded guilty to conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Jerome B. Simandle in Camden.
