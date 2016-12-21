Medford has quaint; what it needs are customers

With pillared porches, pristine brick sidewalks, and locally crafted streetlamps - 54 in all - the center of Medford certainly is a beautiful place. " 'The Village' has always had its own character - very family-oriented, very small town," notes Mayor Jeffrey Beenstock, who uses the traditional name for the charming, 19th-century commercial crossroads at Main and Union Streets.

