2017 NJ Agricultural Fair Ambassador named
Kerri McBride of Medford has been chosen as the 2017 New Jersey Agricultural Fair Ambassador. The 17-year-old home-schooled 12th grader was selected from among six contestants by the Agricultural Fair Association of New Jersey during the group's fall dinner on Nov. 6 in Eastampton.
