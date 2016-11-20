2017 NJ Agricultural Fair Ambassador ...

2017 NJ Agricultural Fair Ambassador named

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: NJ.com

Kerri McBride of Medford has been chosen as the 2017 New Jersey Agricultural Fair Ambassador. The 17-year-old home-schooled 12th grader was selected from among six contestants by the Agricultural Fair Association of New Jersey during the group's fall dinner on Nov. 6 in Eastampton.

