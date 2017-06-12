Prosecutor: Mechanicsville bludgeoned wife to death with hammer
Some bombshell testimony was heard Monday in the murder trial of a Mechanicsville man. Harshadkumar Jadav is charged with killing his wife last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Taylorann
|5
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
|Brian Heisey (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tammy
|1
|Gf book (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dcfivex
|1
|Woman gets life for cab driver's murder (May '16)
|May '16
|foundation94
|1
|Lesley 'Lex' Thornburg (Mar '16)
|May '16
|Lex Thornburg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC