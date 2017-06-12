Prosecutor: Mechanicsville bludgeoned...

Prosecutor: Mechanicsville bludgeoned wife to death with hammer

Some bombshell testimony was heard Monday in the murder trial of a Mechanicsville man. Harshadkumar Jadav is charged with killing his wife last September.

