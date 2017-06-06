Police: Suspects used stolen credit c...

Police: Suspects used stolen credit card for nearly $10K in purchases in Mechanicsville

Tuesday Jun 6

Police say that on May 11, the suspects used a stolen credit card to make purchases at multiple businesses in Mechanicsville. The suspect made two purchases totaling $6,698 at a business on Battle Bill Drive, police say.

