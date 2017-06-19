Polegreen hosts naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens
Lori Jackson, standing at the podium, an Immigration Services Officer II with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services , congratulates new American citizens June 7 during the end of a Naturalization Ceremony at the Historic Polegreen Church in Mechanicsville. Lori Jackson, standing at the podium, an Immigration Services Officer II with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services , congratulates new American citizens June 7 during the end of a Naturalization Ceremony at the Historic Polegreen Church in Mechanicsville.
