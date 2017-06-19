Cecil Tignor

Cecil Arnold Tignor, 62, entered into rest Friday, June 16, 2017. Mr. Tignor was born in Richmond, Va., the, son of the late Archie Francis Tignor and Rena Simpson Tignor.

