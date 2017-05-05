Virginia woman turns 110; credits lon...

Virginia woman turns 110; credits longevity to no smoking and drinking

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Mae Penny was the center of attention Friday afternoon as she celebrated her 110th birthday inside a Mechanicsville nursing home. Family, friends and staff at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville, a nursing and rehab facility, joined Penny for the very special birthday celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches May 4 Concerned Citizen 1
Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14) Apr '17 Taylorann 5
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16) Nov '16 cracker 12
Brian Heisey (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tammy 1
Gf book (Jun '16) Jun '16 dcfivex 1
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC