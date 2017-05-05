Virginia woman turns 110; credits longevity to no smoking and drinking
Mae Penny was the center of attention Friday afternoon as she celebrated her 110th birthday inside a Mechanicsville nursing home. Family, friends and staff at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville, a nursing and rehab facility, joined Penny for the very special birthday celebration.
