Traffic shift coming to Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville

Monday May 8

Starting on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation crews will "shift traffic to the new Bell Creek Road alignment at Mechanicsville Turnpike," according to a press release. Crews will be connecting the northern and southern portions of Bell Creek Road at Mechanicsville Turnpike.

