Traffic shift coming to Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville
Starting on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation crews will "shift traffic to the new Bell Creek Road alignment at Mechanicsville Turnpike," according to a press release. Crews will be connecting the northern and southern portions of Bell Creek Road at Mechanicsville Turnpike.
