Rain didn't deter W-Hes Pta Earth Day Festival
Moving inside Washington-Henry Elementary School didn't keep those Earth Day supporters from taking part in the annual event. ECHANICS-VILLE - The Washington-Henry Elementary School PTA 8th Annual Earth Day Festival was described by organizers as "a smashing success despite the uncooperative weather, which drove the event inside the building."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|state inspections: unecessary repairs, report a... (May '10)
|4 hr
|Hotwheelzmag
|55
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Taylorann
|5
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
|Brian Heisey (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tammy
|1
|Gf book (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dcfivex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC