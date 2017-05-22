Rain didn't deter W-Hes Pta Earth Day...

Rain didn't deter W-Hes Pta Earth Day Festival

Tuesday May 9

Moving inside Washington-Henry Elementary School didn't keep those Earth Day supporters from taking part in the annual event. ECHANICS-VILLE - The Washington-Henry Elementary School PTA 8th Annual Earth Day Festival was described by organizers as "a smashing success despite the uncooperative weather, which drove the event inside the building."

