Come Celebrate Zip Corvette's 40th An...

Come Celebrate Zip Corvette's 40th Anniversary on Saturday, May 6th

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Corvettes

That's certainly the case with Wayne Walker, who founded Zip Products in his home garage in 1977 after he needed a gas line for his own 1961 Corvette. Wayne learned how to bend steel tubing from a friend and then used his own skills with a flaring tool to make his own fuel line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches May 4 Concerned Citizen 1
Officers Work 84 Hours May 1 bunch of losers 6
Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14) Apr 13 Taylorann 5
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16) Nov '16 cracker 12
Brian Heisey (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tammy 1
Gf book (Jun '16) Jun '16 dcfivex 1
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC