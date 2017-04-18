PHOTOS: The Richmond Ride
Ron Bingham of Mechanicsville, who wears uniform of 1918 National Guard in Texas border, sits astride his horse, Ranger, during the annual Richmond Ride to benefit the Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad in support of the Richmond Police Mounted Unit in Richmond on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Horses are fed during the annual Richmond Ride to benefit the Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad in support of the Richmond Police Mounted Unit.
