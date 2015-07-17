Lumber trade war with Canada could raise home prices
In this photo taken June 8, 2015, a worker carries a load of lumber at a new home construction site in Mechanicsville, Va. The Commerce Department reports on home construction during June on Friday, July 17, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches
|1 min
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Mon
|bunch of losers
|6
|Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14)
|Apr 13
|Taylorann
|5
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
|Brian Heisey (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tammy
|1
|Gf book (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dcfivex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC