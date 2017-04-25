Lumber fight with Canada could raise home prices A decades-long trade dispute between the United States and Canada has reemerged, possibly affecting new home prices. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q1gdY5 The Trump administration on Monday imposed a 20% tariff on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada, souring a generally friendly trading relationship between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.