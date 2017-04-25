Lumber fight with Canada could raise ...

Lumber fight with Canada could raise home prices

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: USA Today

Lumber fight with Canada could raise home prices A decades-long trade dispute between the United States and Canada has reemerged, possibly affecting new home prices. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q1gdY5 The Trump administration on Monday imposed a 20% tariff on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada, souring a generally friendly trading relationship between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches 22 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Officers Work 84 Hours May 1 bunch of losers 6
Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14) Apr 13 Taylorann 5
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16) Nov '16 cracker 12
Brian Heisey (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tammy 1
Gf book (Jun '16) Jun '16 dcfivex 1
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC