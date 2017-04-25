Lumber fight with Canada could raise home prices
Lumber fight with Canada could raise home prices A decades-long trade dispute between the United States and Canada has reemerged, possibly affecting new home prices. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q1gdY5 The Trump administration on Monday imposed a 20% tariff on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada, souring a generally friendly trading relationship between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches
|22 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 1
|bunch of losers
|6
|Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14)
|Apr 13
|Taylorann
|5
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
|Brian Heisey (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tammy
|1
|Gf book (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dcfivex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC