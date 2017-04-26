Hanover deputies investigate multiple reported thefts from vehicles
Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office are investigating a series of reported thefts from vehicles from the past few nights. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Windsor Shade Drive, in the Kings Charter Subdivision in Mechanicsville for two reports of larcenies from vehicles.
