Elderly driver injured after crashing...

Elderly driver injured after crashing into column at Hanover medical center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WTVR Richmond

An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a column at the Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vehicle inspections 10 hr Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart 22 hr Shopper 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 16
Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14) Apr 13 Taylorann 5
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Apr 10 Sleeping Badge 2
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,614 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC