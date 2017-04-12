Ashland Police to hold Prescription D...

Ashland Police to hold Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Wednesday Apr 12

Hanover County and the town of Ashland citizens will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired pharmaceuticals and medications at the Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event is in cooperation with the Ashland Police Department and Hanover County Public Works.

