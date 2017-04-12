Ashland Police to hold Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Hanover County and the town of Ashland citizens will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired pharmaceuticals and medications at the Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event is in cooperation with the Ashland Police Department and Hanover County Public Works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|1 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Sat
|Well Well
|18
|Terry Cody Hewell (Mar '14)
|Apr 13
|Taylorann
|5
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 11
|Mechanic
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC