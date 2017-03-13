Roundabout talks attract big crowd

Roundabout talks attract big crowd

Tuesday Mar 14

Cold Harbor Elementary School was filled Tuesday, March 7, with concerned residents who turned out for a public hearing on a proposed roundabout at the intersection on Creighton Road and Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville. Director Mike Flagg and employees of the Hanover County Public Works Department addressed the group and fielded questions.

