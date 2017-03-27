Caleb Lambert, 3, was diagnosed with ...

Caleb Lambert, 3, was diagnosed with stage 3 neuroblastoma in February.

The Richmond Fire Department has raised close to $50,000 after 3-year-old Caleb Lambert was diagnosed with stage 3 neuroblastoma in February, dad Courtland Lambert told ABC News. "Me and my wife are extremely humbled," said Lambert, a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

