Missing Mechanicsville teen found safe, reunited with family
According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Abby Catherine Gallini has been reunited with her family. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone who shared the information on her disappearance on social media as it helped in their efforts to locate her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Mar 22
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|Mar 18
|ConcernedCitizen
|2
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed? (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
|Brian Heisey
|Oct '16
|Tammy
|1
|Gf book (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dcfivex
|1
|Woman gets life for cab driver's murder (May '16)
|May '16
|foundation94
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC