Missing Mechanicsville teen found safe, reunited with family

According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Abby Catherine Gallini has been reunited with her family. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone who shared the information on her disappearance on social media as it helped in their efforts to locate her.

