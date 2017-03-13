Library photo display spotlights African Americans
The Mechanicsville Branch of the Pamunkey Regional Library system continues to display historical photographs pertaining to African Americans on a local and statewide basis. Stories are shared through the photos, which debuted in February, which is observed as Black History Month.
