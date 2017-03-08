Fundraiser being held for Richmond firefighter's son diagnosed with cancer
A fundraiser is being held on Tuesday, March 7, for the son of a Richmond firefighter, who was just released from the hospital. Caleb Lambert was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, classified as Stage 3 cancer.
