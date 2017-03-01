From the Editor: Serving was Moore's ...

From the Editor: Serving was Moore's commitment in life

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Powhatan Today

Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville was filled Feb. 16 as family, friends, fellow congregants and the brothers and sisters of Assistant Chief Henri G. Moore Jr. said their goodbyes to a man whose life was dedicated to service. With Hanover Fire-EMS, he was a leader, a mentor, a friend, a brother.

