From the editor: Feeling nostalgic about Shuknpul's end
When the email arrived Friday, March 3, it was with a sense of sadness to read the news: The Mechanicsville Ruritan Club had decided to stop sponsoring the annual Shuknpul . This writer covered the event a few times and found the crowds to be enthusiastic and supportive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is candice where is candice?
|3 hr
|tosha
|1
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed?
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
|Brian Heisey
|Oct '16
|Tammy
|1
|Gf book (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dcfivex
|1
|Woman gets life for cab driver's murder (May '16)
|May '16
|foundation94
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC