Divaris Property Management Corp. to manage Town Point Center in Norfolk

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Virginia Business

CIG Town Point Center LLC has hired Divaris Property Management Corp. to manage Town Point Center in downtown Norfolk. The 131,259-square-foot, 12-story, Class A office building at 150 Boush Street is located in the heart of the city's Central Business District.

