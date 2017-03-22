Divaris Property Management Corp. to manage Town Point Center in Norfolk
CIG Town Point Center LLC has hired Divaris Property Management Corp. to manage Town Point Center in downtown Norfolk. The 131,259-square-foot, 12-story, Class A office building at 150 Boush Street is located in the heart of the city's Central Business District.
