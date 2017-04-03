Commercial real estate highlights

Commercial real estate highlights

Sunday Mar 26

Richmond reports the sale of 7.57 acres at 10700 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico County for $1,250,000 to Wilkins-Bradley Realty Partners LLC from Episcopal Diocese of Virginia. Barry Hofheimer and Scott Boyers represented the seller.

