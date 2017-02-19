Woman arrested for Ashland Walmart murder
Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman they say shot and killed Ashley Fricke outside the Walmart superstore in Ashland on Saturday night. Ashland police said Brittany L. Wiggins, of the 9000 block of Guenevere Place in Mechanicsville, was arrested in Ashland and charged with First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.
