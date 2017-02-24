Walmart murder victim died from gunsh...

Walmart murder victim died from gunshot wound to head: Medical Examiner

Friday Feb 24

The woman killed in a Walmart parking lot last weekend died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Friday. Ashley Fricke, 25, was found shot dead inside her car in a Mechanicsville Walmart parking lot on Saturday, February 18. Brittany Wiggins, 24, of Mechanicsville, was arrested Sunday and charged with First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

