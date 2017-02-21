Publix Super Market to open in Mechanicsville
The new Publix store will be located at Brandy Creek Commons on the Southwest corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Brandy Creek Road. For any additional questions, contact Media and Community Relations Mgr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Save Our Country and SS Benefits
|Tue
|Concerned pooper
|2
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed?
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC