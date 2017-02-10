Police looking for suspects in connection with Mechanicsville Walmart bomb threat
Hanover County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects that are believed to have additional information concerning the bomb threat that occurred at a Walmart in Mechanicsville on January 25. According to Hanover County Sherriff's Office, around 8:30 p.m., they responded to a bomb threat at the Walmart located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road. The subjects in the photos are believed to have additional information concerning the crime.
