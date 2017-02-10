Police looking for suspects in connec...

Police looking for suspects in connection with Mechanicsville Walmart bomb threat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Hanover County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects that are believed to have additional information concerning the bomb threat that occurred at a Walmart in Mechanicsville on January 25. According to Hanover County Sherriff's Office, around 8:30 p.m., they responded to a bomb threat at the Walmart located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road. The subjects in the photos are believed to have additional information concerning the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 5 spytheweb 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
why is steven deschners clinic closed? Nov '16 cracker 12
Brian Heisey Oct '16 Tammy 1
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC