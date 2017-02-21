No ties between suspect, victim in fa...

No ties between suspect, victim in fatal shooting at Virginia Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

There were no obvious ties between Walmart murder suspect Brittany Wiggins and victim Ashley Fricke, Ashland Police spokesman Officer Chip Watts said Monday morning. Wiggins, 24, of Mechanicsville, was arrested Sunday and charged with First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Save Our Country and SS Benefits Tue Concerned pooper 2
The cost of Illegal Immigration Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 20 spytheweb 7
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
why is steven deschners clinic closed? Nov '16 cracker 12
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC