No ties between suspect, victim in fatal shooting at Virginia Walmart
There were no obvious ties between Walmart murder suspect Brittany Wiggins and victim Ashley Fricke, Ashland Police spokesman Officer Chip Watts said Monday morning. Wiggins, 24, of Mechanicsville, was arrested Sunday and charged with First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.
