New surveillance photos released in Mechanicsville Walmart bomb threat

Friday Feb 10 Read more: NBC12

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people who may have information on a bomb threat at a Walmart in Mechanicsville last month. Deputies say nothing suspicious was found at the Walmart located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road after the threat was made on Jan. 25. The store was evacuated for several hours while authorities thoroughly searched the area.

