New surveillance photos released in Mechanicsville Walmart bomb threat
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people who may have information on a bomb threat at a Walmart in Mechanicsville last month. Deputies say nothing suspicious was found at the Walmart located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road after the threat was made on Jan. 25. The store was evacuated for several hours while authorities thoroughly searched the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 5
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed?
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
|Brian Heisey
|Oct '16
|Tammy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC