Mr. Ed Mann (left), Post Commander, w...

Mr. Ed Mann (left), Post Commander, with Mr. Jeff Arco (right).

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Battlefield Post 9808 and Auxiliary recognized an eighth-grade teacher from Stonewall Jackson Middle School, Jeff Arco, as well as several students from various Hanover county schools for their patriotism during their annual awards ceremony. Arco received the Citizenship Education Teacher award, which acknowledges America's teachers who inspire a feeling of national pride in their students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Thu Mist 2
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 5 spytheweb 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
why is steven deschners clinic closed? Nov '16 cracker 12
Brian Heisey Oct '16 Tammy 1
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC