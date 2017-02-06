Mr. Ed Mann (left), Post Commander, with Mr. Jeff Arco (right).

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Battlefield Post 9808 and Auxiliary recognized an eighth-grade teacher from Stonewall Jackson Middle School, Jeff Arco, as well as several students from various Hanover county schools for their patriotism during their annual awards ceremony. Arco received the Citizenship Education Teacher award, which acknowledges America's teachers who inspire a feeling of national pride in their students.

