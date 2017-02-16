Hanover proposed budget maintains res...

Hanover proposed budget maintains residential property tax rates, adds public safety positions

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The $440.3 million proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 was presented to the Board of Supervisors by County Administrator Cecil R. "Rhu" Harris Jr. at a special budget meeting Wednesday. The budget represents a 2.8 percent increase from the current budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Employees Pay 5 hr John Longcock 6
News Wegmans facing calls to remove Trump winery pro... 6 hr John Longcock 2
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... 6 hr FSGT 5
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC