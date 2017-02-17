Hanover Assistant Fire Chief Henri Moore
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, located at 6502 Creighton Road in Mechanicsville. During that time, regional fire departments will be assisting, so members of the Hanover team will be able to honor Moore's life.
