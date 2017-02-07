Dr. Torino Jennings
Multiple people in Central Virginia who have loved ones living in assisted living facilities that see a Mechanicsville doctor reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after searching his name and finding that he served time in federal prison for writing up to 100,000 prescriptions over the internet for people he never met. "I'm concerned, I'm very concerned," one woman, who spoke to CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity, said.
