Boy battling cancer receives special homecoming from hospital
Last week, three-year-old Caleb Lambert began his cancer treatments and he's been at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU ever since. On Monday, 'Team Caleb' was in Mechanicsville as the family came home from the hospital.
